NEWS
"What Is Pot?": Legal Weed Appeared on Jeopardy Last Night
AD
The game show, which phrases its questions as answers and scores points by dollar signs, featured a guest appearance by the dank Bubba Kush.
Published on April 23, 2019

James Holzhauer keeps making history. The Jeopardy contestant now holds the top five single-game winnings, and he even recently broke his own record after cashing in $131,127 last Friday.

Then, on Monday night, he made history again by correctly answering this prompt:

“On Jan. 1, 2014 in Denver, 1/8 ounce of Bubba Kush was the USA’s first legal sale of this for recreational purposes.”

Holzhauer immediately hit the buzzer and replied, “What is marijuana?”

Other acceptable answers include “cannabis,” “weed,” “pot,” “reefer,” “ganja,” “dope,” “happy smoke,” “Devil’s lettuce,” or “jazz cabbage.”

Holzhauer, a Las Vegas sports bettor, applies his tested gambling strategies on Jeopardy, where he bets big on the riskiest prompts. Since he usually gets the correct answer after buzzing in, his winnings are on track to keep breaking records.

Legalization was destined to push weed into the mainstream, and its “guest appearance” on one of the most popular trivia shows of all time serves as further vindication. Before we know it, Vanna White will be revealing the phrase “I L-O-V-E Y-O-U M-A-R-Y J-A-N-E” letter-by-letter on Wheel of Fortune.

Follow Randy Robinson on Twitter

420
TELEVISION
COLORADO
CULTURE
MORE...
Randy Robinson
FOLLOW
Based in Denver, Randy studied cannabinoid science while getting a degree in molecular biology at the University of Colorado. When not writing about cannabis, science, politics, or LGBT issues, they can be found exploring nature somewhere in the Rocky Mountains. Catch Randy on Twitter and Instagram @randieseljay
Share this article with your friends!
AD
By using our site you agree to our use of cookies to deliver a better experience.
Accept
Decline
MORE FROM MERRY JANE