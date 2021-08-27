What Are Koko Nuggz and Can These Chocolate Treats Get You High?

Image via

Choco Nugs. Koko Nuggz. Chocolate nugs. Chocolate weed?

We know you’ve heard of them, we know you’re interested, we know you have some questions, and thankfully, we also know all the answers. And if you don’t know, (and are a weed and chocolate lover) we promise, you’re going to want to know.

Let’s waste no time and dig into the deliciously fun world of Koko Nuggz.

So, Choco Nugs? Koko Nuggz? Which One Is It?

Koko Nuggz (which have been nicknamed choco nugs by the internet) is a chocolate company that produces high-quality, gourmet chocolate candies that look — you guessed it — just like cannabis nugs. That’s right: Both chocolate and weed lovers rejoice, Koko Nuggz makes nug-shaped chocolate.

If that wasn’t exciting enough, they come in a wide variety of flavors, styles, ‘strains,’ and packaging –– and the packaging just may be the most fun part of it all. You can buy your Koko Nuggz in a jar or in a baggie, just like your favorite regular, non-chocolate nugs.

Currently, Koko Nuggz offers 2.1 oz and 4.5 oz jars in the following flavors:

Kushberry

OG Kush

Strawberry Shortcake

Peanut Butter

Red Velvet Cake

Salted Caramel

Cinnabunz

White Runtz

Purple Runtz

Chocolate Chip

Cookies & Cream

Cereal Milk

Smoker’s Club Samoa

Smoker’s Club PB&J

Smoker’s Club Popcorn

Unicorn Nuggz

Munchies Coquito

Churro

Creme Brulee

Milky Way

Glazed Donut

Black Cherry Nasty Nuggz (a collaborative flavor with Rico Nasty)

Koko Nuggz also offers 1 oz baggies in the following flavors:

Sherbinskis Bacio Gelato Hazelnut

Kushberry

OG Kush

Strawberry Shortcake

Peanut Butter

Red Velvet Cake

Salted Caramel

Cookies & Cream

White Runtz

Purple Runtz

Chocolate Chip

Want to buy in bulk? Koko Nuggz also offers one-pound bags of select flavors for choco nugg addicts who don’t want to run dry before they re-up. (And as we all know, that struggle is REAL.)

Want something a little different than choco nugs? Koko Nuggz also makes Moon Rocks which are super tasty graham cracker coated marshmallow candies that look, of course, just like real moon rocks. Currently, they only offer one size (2.1 oz) and three different flavors: Munchies Coquito, White Runtz, and Black Cherry Gelato.

(Just a heads up: all Koko Nuggz chocolates and moon rocks ARE gluten-free but they are NOT vegan. Additionally, Koko Nuggz products do not actually contain any cannabis.)

Wait, You’re Telling Me Koko Nuggz Don’t Get You High?

Unfortunately, no, they do not. While Koko Nuggz are a hilarious (and not to mention delicious) gift for stoners, they are non-medicated and do NOT contain any THC or CBD.

Think of them as a gag gift, or something that you would find in a fun smoke shop or a novelty store like Spencer’s Gifts. As fun as it would be for them to contain cannabinoids, I know many stoners (myself included) who would still appreciate receiving the gift of delicious gourmet chocolate in the shape of weed nugs.

(Alternatively, I also know a lot of people who’d love to prank some unsuspecting friends and family with the gift of choco nugs disguised as real bud. Seriously, think of the possibilities here!)

Okay, Sounds Fun! Where Can I Get Some Koko Nuggz?