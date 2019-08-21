Well, CBD-Infused Sports Bras Are Now a Thing

Lead image via
Not getting enough CBD from your daily tinctures, topicals, lattes, and pet treats? Don’t worry, because America’s cannabidiol obsession is so rampant that you can now wake up and get dressed in a CBD-infused sports bra, leggings, and tank top.
Acabada (yes, that’s “CBD” with the letter “A” placed before and after every letter), is a company taking the hemp-derived cannabidiol craze to new extremes. The brand has released a new line of women’s workout wear equipped with time-released CBD topicals sewn directly into the fabrics.
Of course, the jury is still out on just how effective isolated CBD is in small doses. And with 25mg of CBD in each garment meant to be released over 40 separate wears, Acabada customers would get less than a single milligram of CBD out of each workout.
Want to see if Acabada’s CBD sportswear works for yourself? You can buy the CBD-infused spandex here, but it will cost you a pretty penny, with sports bras priced at $120 and leggings at $180.
