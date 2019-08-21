Well, CBD-Infused Sports Bras Are Now a Thing

Lead image via

Not getting enough CBD from your daily tinctures, topicals, lattes, and pet treats? Don’t worry, because America’s cannabidiol obsession is so rampant that you can now wake up and get dressed in a CBD-infused sports bra, leggings, and tank top.

Acabada (yes, that’s “CBD” with the letter “A” placed before and after every letter), is a company taking the hemp-derived cannabidiol craze to new extremes. The brand has released a new line of women’s workout wear equipped with time-released CBD topicals sewn directly into the fabrics.

According to the brand's website and promotional material, each sports bra, tank top, pair of leggings, and bike shorts is infused with "up to 25 grams of zero-THC, lab-certified, 99.9% pure CBD." Using a technology called "microencapsulation," the brand says they are able to prolong the release of the CBD over a period of at least 40 workouts. Microencapsulation is the same coating method used by pharmaceutical companies to produce time-delayed medications.

"The infused CBD is placed within the garments to align with certain muscle groups, and the microcapsules gradually open over time as each layer meets with friction from your skin during exercise," an Acabada press release reads.

Of course, the jury is still out on just how effective isolated CBD is in small doses. And with 25mg of CBD in each garment meant to be released over 40 separate wears, Acabada customers would get less than a single milligram of CBD out of each workout.

</p>

Want to see if Acabada’s CBD sportswear works for yourself? You can buy the CBD-infused spandex here , but it will cost you a pretty penny, with sports bras priced at $120 and leggings at $180.

