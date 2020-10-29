Weed Legalization Is Expected to Win in 4 of 5 States Voting on It Next Tuesday

Image via

We’re 6 days away from the 2020 election, and the polls indicate that cannabis legalization is likely to pass in four of the five states where it’s on the ballot.

As of now, it’s looking like Arizona, Montana, New Jersey, and South Dakota are going to pass their legalization initiatives. The polls in Mississippi, however, suggest voters are deadlocked: 50 percent are planning to vote in favor of legalization, while 50 percent say they intend to vote against it.

New Jersey’s numbers signal that they’re beyond ready to go green. 65 percent of survey respondents say they’ll vote to fully legalize adult-use cannabis while 29 percent say they won’t.

Adult-use legalization is also on the ballot in Arizona, where 55 percent of voters say they’ll vote to flip the state green. 37 percent stated they’ll vote against it.

Residents in Montana don’t favor legalization quite like the aforementioned states, but it’s still a matter of 49 percent supporting the measure and 39 percent opposing it.

Unlike the other states, South Dakotans are voting on medical and recreational initiatives next Tuesday. The medical cannabis figures are especially top-heavy: 74 percent intend to vote yes, while just 23 percent say they will vote no. For adult-use, 51 percent say they plan to approve the measure, while 44 percent say nay.

Something to keep in mind about Mississippi is that determining actual poll figures is messy. Why? Because the ballot is a confusing disaster, thanks to a team of prohibitionists.

This past September, 80 percent of Mississippians said they would vote to legalize medical weed. Shortly thereafter, the American Medical Association (AMA) teamed up with Mississippi officials to actively discourage support for a medical cannabis legalization campaign.

The AMA and its hench-groups specifically aimed at Initiative 65 , which would allow registered patients to use doctor-prescribed weed to treat 22 different qualifying conditions. As a result, anti-pot lawmakers created Initiative 65A , a nonsensical measure that would technically legalize medical marijuana, but also ban patients from smoking flower.

The intent of Initiative 65A has always been to confuse voters and the deadlocked surveys may indicate that it’s working.

Maybe it’s wrong to think this, but if everyone from Mississippi who is pro-weed shared one joint with someone voting against legalization, more people would undoubtedly vote to bring legal weed into the state. We don’t make the rules!