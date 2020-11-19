Weed Legalization Earned More Votes Than Trump and Biden in Five States

Yes, the horror of Trump continues (albeit with an end in sight) and, of course, some cannabis advocates have rightful concerns about Joe Biden. But let’s not give up on the American experiment just yet because where there’s legal weed, there is hope. Newly released data just reveals that cannabis reform measures earned more votes than both presidential candidates at the polls on Election Day.

Even in an election that demonstrated how unequivocally divided the nation is, the United States agrees on one thing: Legalizing weed . Finally! In fact, legalization across the country outperformed Trump and Biden in sheer numbers of votes. But Trump and Biden aren’t alone. A number of major politicians didn’t earn as many votes as the legalization measures.

In Arizona, for example, voters chose in favor of legalizing adult-use cannabis with 1,951,877 total votes, easily surpassing the turn-out for both Trump (1,657,250) and Biden (1,668,684). Legal pot also drew better numbers than Democratic Senator-elect Mark Kelly (1,712,777) and incumbent Republican Sen. Martha McSally (1,637,651).

Even in heavily right-leaning Mississippi, voters okayed a brand new medical marijuana program with 774,386 votes. Trump only earned 747,398, while Biden got 520,937. Doctor-prescribed pot also received more votes than Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (700,501) and her Democratic challenger, Mike Espy (559,508).

Up in Montana, legal weed attracted 341,031, which was considerably more than Biden (244,783). Pot also scored higher than Republican Governor-elect Greg Gianforte (328,543) and his Democratic challenger Mike Cooney (250,855). Unfortunately, with 343,597 votes, Trump slightly outdid legalization. Once Montana residents start smoking, though, they’ll come around to see who the good guys actually are.

</p>

New Jersey voters made one thing extremely clear: They’re ready to get high. The Garden State’s legalization vote earned 2,637,630 votes. Compare that with the tallies for Biden: 2,509,428; and Trump: 1,817,925. New Jersey’s legal cannabis bill even beat Sen. Cory Booker, who took in 2,433,494 votes after he campaigned hard on behalf of it!

South Dakota doubled-up on its support for cannabis by winning votes for both the medical (291,754) and recreational (225,260) varieties. Each of those measures outperformed Biden (150,471). But at least medical marijuana beat Trump (261,043). Jack Herer and Dennis Peron would be proud.