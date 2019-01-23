Watch the First Trailer for "The Beach Bum" Featuring Snoop and Matthew McConaughey

The trailer for Harmony Korine’s The Beach Bum dropped today, and we’re pretty stoked. Not only is it the oddball auteur’s first feature since 2013’s Spring Breakers, the movie stars MERRY JANE’s very own Doggfather, Uncle Snoop.

Matthew McConaughey gets top billing as Moon Dog, in a role that seems tailor-made for the Academy Award winner. While the trailer shows his stoney character huffing joints, talking shit, cackling at a crowd of people, and mentioning something about writing “the next great American novel,” plot details are vague at best.

Still, Korine has stated in past interviews that the film’s about “somewhat depressive marijuana smokers, in the spirit of Cheech and Chong.”

One thing is for certain, though: Snoop looks damn fresh throughout the trailer, particularly in the scene where he’s standing in front of a plane emblazoned with the decal “Chronic Aviation.” Count us in, Korine.

The Beach Bum drops March 29th, and it remains to be seen if the director’s dream of creating smell-o-vision screenings (where weed smoke wafts through the audience) will come to fruition. We won’t hold our breath, but our fingers are still crossed. Peep some stills from the trailer below.