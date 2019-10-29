Walls of Jericho Drummer Arrested for Transporting 632 Pounds of Weed

Image via

A relatively routine cannabis trafficking stop by the Oregon State Police this week has turned into an unexpected scandal for fans of the heavy metal band Walls of Jericho, after it was revealed that the band’s drummer, Dustin Schoenhofer, was arrested in the bust.

According to a report from Oregon’s KTVZ News , Schoenhofer was driving a large truck through Klamath County last week when he was pulled over for speeding. During initial questioning, State Trooper Adam Miller said he “smelled a faint odor of raw marijuana near the back of the truck,” and began a full vehicle search. At that point, it didn’t take long for the cops to find 632 pounds of weed and almost 40 pounds of cannabis oil hidden in the truck bed.

Schoenhofer told the police that he was driving the truck to Ohio, but that he did not know about the massive amount of contraband in the back of the vehicle. Not surprisingly, the cops didn’t buy that story, and arrested Schoenhofer on charges of exporting, possessing, and distributing cannabis and cannabis extracts.

For most Oregon pot arrests, that would have been the end of the story. But once Schoenhofer’s name was released to the public, heavy metal fans around the world raised their eyebrows and did a double take. According to Metal Injection , Schoenhofer has been the drummer for Walls of Jericho since 2004.

Schoenhofer is currently being held at the Klamath County jail on $45,000 bond.