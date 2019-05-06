Videos About Weed Were Viewed Over 3 Billion Times This Past Year

Cannabis content is driving video traffic on social media platforms by the billions, says a new analytics study.

According to Tubular Insights , a marketing analysis firm, videos about weed garnered over 3 billion views between April 2018 and April 2019. That’s not too terribly surprisingly, considering this year’s 4/20 turned out to be the biggest yet in cannabis history.

Here’s what the study discovered:

- Facebook users viewed weed videos 3 billion times in that period

- YouTube users watched videos about weed about 700 million times

- Creators uploaded over 150,000 weed videos over the last 12 months

- The most-watched cannabis vid, with 77 million views on Facebook, was about an LA restaurant serving deep-fried weed leaves

- The second-most watched vid, at 60 million views, was about cannabis-infused ice cream rolls

- That second-most watched vid is actually the most-watched, with a total of 144 million views, if you count the additional views from its second posting in July 2018

- The third-most watched video showed how marijuana gummies are made

What’s the takeaway? It looks like cannabis lovers especially love edibles , as the top three videos were all about different ways to eat weed.

Now, to put this 3-billion-views finding into perspective:

- Weed content got more views than either Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off” or Katy Perry’s “Roar,” which both came in around 2.75 billion views each

- Weed videos received a comparable number of views to Psy’s “Gangnam Style” or Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars’s “Uptown Funk,” at 3.3 billion and 3.5 billion views in 2019, respectively

</p>

- YouTube alone gets 3 billion views per day

As legalization continues to sweep the nation — and the world — we’re guaranteed to see even more quirky-yet-informative cannabis videos in the future. And that’s perfectly fine, since our short-term memories keep us hungry for new content.