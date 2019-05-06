NEWS
Videos About Weed Were Viewed Over 3 Billion Times This Past Year
YouTube and Facebook may not allow weed ads, but they seem just fine with the massive traffic generated by cannabis content creators.
Published on May 6, 2019

Cannabis content is driving video traffic on social media platforms by the billions, says a new analytics study.

According to Tubular Insights, a marketing analysis firm, videos about weed garnered over 3 billion views between April 2018 and April 2019. That’s not too terribly surprisingly, considering this year’s 4/20 turned out to be the biggest yet in cannabis history.

Here’s what the study discovered:

- Facebook users viewed weed videos 3 billion times in that period

- YouTube users watched videos about weed about 700 million times

- Creators uploaded over 150,000 weed videos over the last 12 months

- The most-watched cannabis vid, with 77 million views on Facebook, was about an LA restaurant serving deep-fried weed leaves

- The second-most watched vid, at 60 million views, was about cannabis-infused ice cream rolls

- That second-most watched vid is actually the most-watched, with a total of 144 million views, if you count the additional views from its second posting in July 2018

- The third-most watched video showed how marijuana gummies are made

What’s the takeaway? It looks like cannabis lovers especially love edibles, as the top three videos were all about different ways to eat weed. 

Now, to put this 3-billion-views finding into perspective:

- Weed content got more views than either Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off” or Katy Perry’s “Roar,” which both came in around 2.75 billion views each

- Weed videos received a comparable number of views to Psy’s “Gangnam Style” or Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars’s “Uptown Funk,” at 3.3 billion and 3.5 billion views in 2019, respectively

- YouTube alone gets 3 billion views per day

As legalization continues to sweep the nation — and the world — we’re guaranteed to see even more quirky-yet-informative cannabis videos in the future. And that’s perfectly fine, since our short-term memories keep us hungry for new content.

Randy Robinson

Randy Robinson
FOLLOW
Based in Denver, Randy studied cannabinoid science while getting a degree in molecular biology at the University of Colorado. When not writing about cannabis, science, politics, or LGBT issues, they can be found exploring nature somewhere in the Rocky Mountains. Catch Randy on Twitter and Instagram @randieseljay
