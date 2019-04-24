Uganda Will Supply Germany and Canada with Medical Marijuana

Update: April 29, 2019

It recently came to our attention that the original source cited in this post contained inaccurate information regarding the companies that have partnered with Uganda's cannabis farm. The original source stated that Uganda's cannabis was being grown to supply dronabinol for Sativex, but dronabinol is synthetic THC and is not extracted from the cannabis plant. Representatives from GW Pharmaceuticals and Industrial Hemp Uganda told MERRY JANE they were not partnered together. Industrial Hemp Uganda and UK Industrial Hemp Ltd. also denied any involvement with each other. We will continue to provide additional updates on this story as we learn more.

Uganda’s cannabis farming program will provide medical-grade cannabis to Germany and Canada.

Marijuana, called bhang in Uganda, is technically illegal in the African nation. However, government agencies have permitted some weed cultivation for the purpose of medical exports.

The latest deal was struck between the Ugandan government, Israel’s Together Pharma Ltd. , and Industrial Hemp Ltd. , a private company based in the UK.

“People are using morphine, the main component of opium, as an analgesic for cancer pain,” Benjamin Cadet, a director at Industrial Hemp Ltd., told All Africa . “Opium is an opioid and more addictive and with side effects, yet cannabidiol from medical marijuana is the best option for such patients.”

“Cancer patients are using CBD illegally,” Cadet continued. “We have the scientists and the technology to do this, but regulations are not in place to allow cannabis drugs manufactured for domestic consumption.”

The deal will secure the production of $100 million worth of weed for Canadian companies. German companies will receive €58 million ($65 million) worth of Ugandan weed.

Uganda’s pot farm, located somewhere in the Kasese District, produces both THC- and CBD-rich varieties of cannabis plants for medical products.

While Ugandan officials figure out how to reconcile their fledgling weed industry with national anti-cannabis laws, Africa is quickly waking up from the nightmare of prohibition.

Last May, Zimbabwe became the first African nation to legalize weed for medical research purposes . Then, in September, South Africa became the first African nation to legalize recreational weed.