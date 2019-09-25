Two Men Busted for Mailing Drug-Infused Harry Potter Books to Federal Inmates

If there’s one consistent quality of the American criminal, it’s that they’re crafty. Drug runners have smuggled illicit substances through everything ranging from bananas to jalapeño peppers to plastics . According to the FBI, there’s a new drug dealing method to add to the list: mailing drug-soaked Harry Potter books to prisoners.

As reported by South Florida’s Sun Sentinel , the FBI alleges that two men based in Plantation — Roy Kahn and Christopher Adams — ran the drug-soaked mail ring for at least three years. Authorities believe that Kahn and Adams illegally distributed drugs such as fentanyl, heroin, and ecstasy to at least 145 inmates across 50 federal prisons in that time.

Khan and Adams purportedly sent all kinds of drug-laced mail to their customers, of which Harry Potter books were only one kind. The pair allegedly also sent drugs under the guise of children’s coloring books, obituaries, pamphlets, photos, and faux letters sent from attorneys.

In fact, it was a fake attorney correspondence that triggered the FBI investigation. In 2015, prison authorities at a facility in Atwater, California, intercepted mail for an inmate that was supposedly sent by the inmate’s attorney. Court documents state that something about the letter appeared suspicious, but details were not provided. Regardless, prison staff sent the letter off to a lab for chemical analysis, and it came back positive for heroin.

But drugs such as fentanyl, ecstasy, and heroin don’t easily soak into paper. Court documents claim that Kahn and Adams purchased the drugs online through shady Chinese suppliers, and the pair developed techniques for liquefying the drugs so they could infuse them into paper products.

The FBI suspects that, at the height of their operation, Kahn and Adams were shipping a kilo of drugs every week to various federal prisons around the US. Kahn and Adams have also been accused of running a human trafficking ring on top of all the drug smuggling charges.