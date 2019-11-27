Truck Driver Sues CBD Company After Losing Job Over Failed Drug Test

An Illinois-based truck driver filed a lawsuit against a hemp CBD producer after he said that their supposed hemp CBD-infused gummies led him to test positive for THC and lose out on a lucrative job.

According to WICS News , the still unnamed driver sought out the services of Chicago lawyer David Fish after he was denied a trucking contract due to a failed drug test. The trucker said that he never smoked marijuana, but used JustBRANDS CBD gummies to help him battle insomnia.

Since hemp was legalized at the federal level last year, the CBD industry has grown larger and faster than experts predicted. But as cannabidiol tinctures, topicals, and edibles became the country’s hottest health trend, federal regulators balked at opportunities to add firm guidelines for the new industry. As a result, products labeled and sold as CBD have frequently tested positive for THC , synthetic cannabinoids , and other off-label ingredients.

"When people take these CBD gummies, and CBD gummies in general, sometimes they don't know what's in them,” employment lawyer David Fish told WICS . “And if there is the presence of THC in a CBD gummy, even if it's a very small, trace amounts, that can cause all sorts of problems, including failing drug tests."

In a public statement filed almost immediately after Fish and the truck driver filed their lawsuit, JustBRANDS denied any wrongdoing, and said that their products are laboratory tested to assure legal potency. Instead, the company pointed the finger at the truck driver’s employer.

“JustBRANDS is confident this lawsuit has no merit,” the brand wrote. “JustCBD takes great pride in the quality of its products, its testing protocols, and uses isolate based products, which do not contain THC above .3, which is consistent with current laws and regulations. It is also worth noting that drug tests administered by employers vary greatly in their accuracy and sensitivity to a number of chemical compounds, recreational or pharmaceutical drugs that could result in a positive finding of THC.”

Thankfully, the truck driver told WICS that he was able to find another trucking job while the lawsuit moves forward, but for others in his situation, the bounceback hasn’t been as easy. For one truck driver in New York who met a similar fate thanks to his own run-in with unregulated CBD oil , a similar lawsuit has dragged on for nearly a year.