Trapped in a Container Filled with Cocaine, Suspects Call Cops on Themselves

Two men in Belgium were arrested after they became trapped in a shipping container filled with cocaine. Fearing death from overheating, the two men called the cops themselves for a rescue, regardless of the piles of powdery evidence surrounding them.
Last Wednesday, Antwerp shipping police were contacted by the men, who had already been stuck in the metallic container for several hours. That same day, Belgium experienced the hottest day on record, which the national weather service said reached a record 102 Fahrenheit earlier in the day, then broke the record again later in the day at 105.2 Fahrenheit, CNN reported.
