TikToker Goes Viral After Sharing Intense Withdrawal Symptoms from Quitting Weed

This could be an inspiring tale or a horror story, depending on how your relationship with cannabis is. A 22-year-old TikTok stoner recently went viral detailing her experience quitting weed after nine years of heavy use.

Apparently, Suede Brooks ’ decision was not entirely a health-based decision, but rather the amount of cash the fashion and beauty influencer was regularly dropping on ganja.

“And for the longest time, I never thought I had a problem with it until I realized the amount of money that I was spending,” said Brooks in the video, which racked up 2.6 million views and was amplified by publications like the New York Post and Daily Mail. “I was going through a pound every three months — and if you smoke weed, you know how much that is. I was the bong on the bedside table type.” (Editor’s note: Please know that keeping a bong by your bedside is not inherently a bad thing.)

FYI, if you are considering adjusting your relationship to weed, MERRY JANE has published handy guides to tolerance breaks and straight-up quitting . Just watch out that it doesn’t overly bump up your reliance on other substances.

Brooks says she smoked “every single day for the past nine years.” She apparently does not drink alcohol, so when she’d go out her substance of choice was smoking cannabis.

Going cold turkey did not go well for her. She said she was, “getting cold sweats, vomiting, I could sleep. It was seriously the worst. I genuinely never wish that feeling upon anyone.”

But now after two months of weed sobriety, things are getting better.

“Once you get over the first week, it gets easier and easier,” in fact, said the influencer.

“I feel so much more confident,” Brooks continued. “I feel like I’m on the same wavelength as everyone else in the universe, which is a very weird feeling. I’m actually able to leave my house now without having anxiety attacks. My dreams are the most vivid — if you know you know. The dreams, babe!”

Do keep in mind that cannabis can impact different bodies in different ways. While Brookes’ consumption was causing anxiety issues, cannabis can actually soothe such symptoms in others.

“Overall, I feel so much more energetic,” she continues in the video. “I feel so much more inspired to make content — I always felt like I never wanted to film when I was high, and basically, I was high all the time.”

After seeing the reach of the original video, Brooks posted a follow-up saying that she made the first one to assist other people trying to stop smoking.

