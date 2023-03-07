T.I., Soulja Boy and Lil Durk Roll Out Cannabis-Based Blunt Wraps With Cignature

A new cannabis brand, Cignature, just launched a line of CBD-infused hemp blunt wraps, each branded to a rap artist: TI, Soulja Boy, Lil Durk, and Moneybagg Yo.
Each celebrity blunt wrap comes in its own flavor, too, AfroTech reported. For TI, it’s Honey. For Soulja Boy, it’s Black Cherry. Moneybagg Yo gets Banana, and Lil Durk has Sweet Aromatic.
Cignature’s launch includes blunt wraps with vegan and tobacco-free options, as well. The company also sells traditional cigars for the stogie puffers out there, and delta-8 for anyone wanting to catch a (mostly) legal buzz.
In an interview with Forbes, TI said he believed the cannabis market was saturated with celebrities. “However … you go into a gas station [for a blunt or cigar] to roll flower in,” he said. “I don't hear them ask for much other than Backwoods, Swishers, but there is no minority-owned, celebrity-backed tobacco brand. And that little light, you know, that says okay, there must be a market for us to participate in.
As a “Black man who comes from an underserved community,” TI also said, “I think the more we can rotate dollars within our communities, for goods and services, the more we can become a self-sustaining community and not have to look for others to have to do for we’ll be able to do for ourselves.”
Cignature said it will commit six-figures worth of its proceeds to anti-tobacco programs and campaigns in the US. The brand will be available in all 50 states.
