T.I., Soulja Boy and Lil Durk Roll Out Cannabis-Based Blunt Wraps With Cignature

A new cannabis brand, Cignature, just launched a line of CBD-infused hemp blunt wraps, each branded to a rap artist: TI, Soulja Boy, Lil Durk, and Moneybagg Yo.

Each celebrity blunt wrap comes in its own flavor, too, AfroTech reported . For TI, it’s Honey. For Soulja Boy, it’s Black Cherry. Moneybagg Yo gets Banana, and Lil Durk has Sweet Aromatic.

Cignature’s launch includes blunt wraps with vegan and tobacco-free options, as well. The company also sells traditional cigars for the stogie puffers out there, and delta-8 for anyone wanting to catch a (mostly) legal buzz.

In an interview with Forbes, TI said he believed the cannabis market was saturated with celebrities. “However … you go into a gas station [for a blunt or cigar] to roll flower in,” he said . “I don't hear them ask for much other than Backwoods, Swishers, but there is no minority-owned, celebrity-backed tobacco brand. And that little light, you know, that says okay, there must be a market for us to participate in.

As a “Black man who comes from an underserved community,” TI also said , “I think the more we can rotate dollars within our communities, for goods and services, the more we can become a self-sustaining community and not have to look for others to have to do for we’ll be able to do for ourselves.”

Cignature said it will commit six-figures worth of its proceeds to anti-tobacco programs and campaigns in the US. The brand will be available in all 50 states.

