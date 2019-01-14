This Hero Got Banned From Walmart After Drinking Wine Out of a Pringles Can

This past Friday, a hero was born in Wichita Falls, Texas. According to a local news report from the Wichita Falls Times New Record , police received a complaint about a lit lady whipping around a Walmart parking lot on an electric scooter while drinking wine out of a Pringles can. It was 9 AM.

Apparently, the woman had been doing donuts since 6:30 AM, though it wasn’t until employees showed up to work that they noticed her and stopped the party. Officer Jeff Hughes told the Times New Record that when the authorities arrived, the mystery woman had already moved to a close-by restaurant (it is unclear whether she was still on the scooter at this point). There, the cops informed her that she had been blacklisted from the Walmart location.

Daaammmmnnn😳😳😳



Woman spotted in the Walmart parking lot @ 6:30am

-Drinking wine out of a Pringles can

-Riding around on an electric cart

Cops responded at 9am

Banned her from the store.https://t.co/Fft9bQ7ZsJ — 💙Koko ✊🏻✊🏾✊🏿💙 (@Kokomothegreat) January 13, 2019

The woman was not arrested, but our minds are reeling about what the wine tasted like after sitting in the salty belly of a Pringles tube. Furthermore, was she drinking out of an Original tube, or something truly buck like Sour Cream and Onion? The answers are not clear, but one thing is for sure: this lady knows how to party.