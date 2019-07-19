These People Got So Fucked Up on Pot Brownies, Cops Thought They Were on Opioids

Four people visiting the Cedar Point amusement park in Sandusky, Ohio were rushed to the hospital this week after overdosing on what they claim were “ weed brownies .”

On Tuesday afternoon, police received a phone call alerting them that a woman was found unconscious in a grassy area in front of the amusement park. Upon arriving, cops discovered the woman, along with another man who was reportedly drifting in and out of consciousness.

The two told police that they had just taken a “weed brownie,” but the extent of their intoxication was so extreme that police suspected that they had consumed a much stronger drug. "They were going in and out of consciousness," Sgt. Kevin Youskievicz told FOX8 Cleveland . "We don't know exactly what they took."

Police body camera footage showed an officer administering Narcan nasal spray, a drug that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, to the two dazed individuals. "You positive all you guys took was weed brownies?" one officer is heard saying on video. "What about her? Did she take anything else? Because it looks like it is hitting her a little harder."

Two other individuals suffering from the same symptoms were also discovered inside the park, and police later learned that the four all said that they shared the same batch of supposed pot brownies. All four were transported to a nearby hospital, and two remained hospitalized for an additional day. Police said they believe that all of the individuals will pull through.

"The officers, Sandusky fire and security, and medical personnel at Cedar Point did a great job making sure the four got the medical help they needed," Youskievicz told FOX . "There was a very quick response and that is always important. The number one concern for Cedar Point is the safety of the guests and everyone worked together to make sure they got the help [they] needed."

No charges have been filed, but police still don't believe that a pot brownie alone could have had such an extreme effect. Last year, Ohio police reported that several individuals overdosed on marijuana that was laced with fentanyl , a highly addictive and dangerous opioid pharmaceutical.