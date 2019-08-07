These Are the Most Weed-Friendly Colleges, According to the Princeton Review

Summer is in full swing, but before you know it the leaves will be changing, coats will come out of hiding, and it will be time for all the young people in our lives to return to campus for another year of learning.

And for a new class of incoming college freshman, this fall will be an opportunity to find out if you picked the right school and matched with a compatible roommate , or if you’ll be walking a mile to the science labs. Thankfully, students these days have a bevy of university vetting options — even when it comes to cannabis.

According to Business Insider , famed college guide the Princeton Review released its 2020 ranking and lists, breaking down American universities by academics, social life, extracurricular clubs, and yes, cannabis consumption. And if you’re looking to spend four years of overpriced education enjoying the occasional (or frequent) toke, there’s one place in particular you want to be — the University of Vermont.

After surveying more than 140,000 students at some 385 universities, Princeton Review pollsters gave University of Vermont the top spot on 2020’s “Reefer Madness” rankings. Located in the lush green scenery of Burlington, University of Vermont had this year’s highest rate of students who reported widespread pot use on campus.

Since a significant portion of students seeking higher education are over 21, states with legalized cannabis fared well on this year’s list of cannabis-friendly colleges. The University of Colorado Boulder took the 16th spot; University of California Santa Barbara came in at 10; Reed College in Oregon placed 5th; and Pitzer College in Claremont, California was named runner-up after UVM.

Of course, if you’re looking to find cannabis in the classroom and not in the dorm, you might be better off someplace like Cornell or Colorado University’s Denver campus, which each teach marijuana-focused courses. There’s also the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy , where a brand new masters degree in medical cannabis is currently being offered.

To see the rest of Princeton Review’s “Reefer Madness” rankings, check out the entire list here .