The Van Gogh Exhibit in New York Is Having a Series of Weed Nights

It seems like a concept generally designed for stoners. But the “Immersive Van Gogh” A/V experience that’s swept the globe — setting up shop from Antwerp to Atlanta — has yet to offer a concrete connection to cannabis. Until now, that is. Page Six reports that the 20,000 square foot exhibit in New York will be hosting a series of weed nights in which attendees will be able to smoke while enjoying the “Starry Night” skyscape.

You can’t technically spark up in the exhibit itself — your admission grants you permission to smoke in a “waterfront consumption lounge experience.”

The first weed night took place at the Battery Park City site on August 11th, and there’s another cannabis-friendly evening planned for August 18th. This is certainly not the cheapest on-site toke you’ll ever take, however; tickets for the two-hour events are priced from $125 to $200 a head, a sizable bump from the regular $40 to $70 price point. That special pricing gets you a rental cushion for sitting on the ground in case your stoned ass gets tired, plus a commemorative bag with a pin and poster to remember the magical evening.

For those unfamiliar with the concept, the exhibit was built by Hamilton set designer David Korins and artist Massimiliano Siccardi and provides a 360-degree experience within Vincent Van Gogh’s paintings. The team reportedly made this happen with 60,600 video frames, made of 90 million pixels. Attendees will also learn certain tidbits about Van Gogh’s troubled personal journey. But mainly, the exhibit is about providing stellar selfie backgrounds for culture-starved visitors riding out the year-and-a-half mark of the pandemic.

For those who are a bit crowd-shy, which is natural given the Delta variant and all, take note: The exhibit is staunchly socially distanced, with ample space in between designated viewing spots and strict limitations on how many people can be in the show at once.

In other words, a fine place to light up. New York only just legalized recreational cannabis at the beginning of April, so what we’re seeing here with “Immersive Van Gogh” weed nights is part of the city’s first wave of legal cannabis-friendly events.

Of course, it’s not the first chance that New Yorkers have to light up in a state-sanctioned public setting — especially since you’re now allowed to smoke weed anywhere that tobacco has the green light. Take for example, the annual NYC Cannabis Parade and Rally, where puffing attendees were completely out of the legal grey area for the first time, as they toked along the march’s route.