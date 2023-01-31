The US Weed Industry Will Create 108,000 New Jobs in 2023, Report Says

A new report predicts the legal US cannabis industry will create more than 100,000 new jobs this year.

The report, titled the 2023 Cannabis Industry Salary Guide , was compiled by Benzinga Cannabis and Spanish-language weed website El Planteo.

According to the report, the nascent US weed industry should create roughly 108,000 new jobs, despite slumping prices, particularly in mature markets.

The new jobs market will be driven by states which recently legalized adult-use weed, namely New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Missouri, and Illinois.

“Fueled by a substantial increase in new cannabis consumers, record sales of over $30 billion, and the addition of high-population adult-use states, the cannabis job market remains remarkably strong," Liesl Bernard, founder and CEO of the report’s CannabizTeam, said to Benzinga.

As of 2021, the legal US weed industry employed nearly 500,000 people . That was up significantly from about 320,000 workers at the start of 2020, right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the US.

