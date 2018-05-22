“Smokes, Let’s Go!”: The Trailer Park Boys Are Finally Creating a Cannabis Brand

Lead image via

"Trevor, Cory — smokes, let's go!"

The Trailer Park Boys are getting in the ganja game, and soon Ricky's famously demanding tagline will no longer refer to loose cigarettes, but instead expertly-packed pre-rolls sold legally across Canada.

According to Green Rush Daily, the Great White North's favorite degenerate comedy trifecta is stepping out of the trailer park and into Canada's impending legal weed industry, where the creative geniuses behind Ricky, Julian and Bubbles will team up with New Brunswick-based cannabis company OrganiGram.

Mike Smith (Bubbles), John Paul Tremblay (Julian), and Robb Wells (Ricky) first appeared on Canadian television sipping rum and cokes, growing ganja, and messing with Officer Jim Lahey in 2001, and have spent the last two decades turning a cult following into millions of loyal fanatics. Now, after lending their brand to video games and skateboards, the boys will finally start selling weed — without having to switch out street signs to hide their stash from cops.

In collaboration with OrganiGram, TPB Productions — the television and branding company owned and operated by Smith, Tremblay, and Wells — will soon release "Trailer Park Buds," the name for their line of flower, pre-rolls, and blended products.

According to a press release, the brand will appeal to "consumers who appreciate a sense of humor and don't take themselves too seriously" while still offering them high-quality products. But since OrganiGram currently operates under Canada's medical marijuana program, the boys will wait until the country's adult-use legalization is implemented before releasing any Bubbles Gum Kush or J-Roc Romulan joints.

</p>

South of the Canadian border, a handful of American celebrities have already branded their own bud, including Tommy Chong, Cheech Marin, Academy Award winner Whoopi Goldberg, and countless musicians like Willie Nelson and our very own Uncle Snoop.

Since the Trailer Park Boys are setting up their canna-business in Canada, though, the THC trio will face stricter logo and advertising regulations than their stateside competition. According to a draft of Canada's legal weed packaging regulations, cannabis companies will not be allowed to label their weed with large logos or bright colors, and outside of a name, will have to make any branding elements smaller than the country's required stop sign-shaped warning label.

Still, with season 12 of the show debuting on Netflix less than two months ago to much fanfare, we're guessing that die hard fans will be able to distinguish the brand, regardless of its packaging. Personally? We can't wait to sample an IRL version of the reefer we've been watching Ricky, Julian, and Bubbles attempt to slang on-screen for years. To use a Rickyism, smoking Trailer Park Buds while watching Trailer Park Boys will be like getting two birds stoned at once.

