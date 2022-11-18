The Stoner Comedy Classic "Half Baked" Is Finally Getting a Sequel

The classic pot comedy film Half Baked is in production for a sequel, nearly 25 years after its initial release.

And in case you’re wondering: No, neither Dave Chappelle nor Jim Breuer will be returning for the second installment. At least, there’s been no word yet of either of them signing on.

If you stop reading now, we don’t blame you. Chappelle was, undoubtedly, the star of the original Half Baked. Everyone remembers him from playing not only the movie’s protagonist Thurgood, but also the chronically impaired weed rapper, Sir Smokes A Lot.

According to Consequence, the sequel will instead feature Dexter Darden (Saved by the Bell) as Thurgood’s son, JR. He’ll be starring alongside Moses Storm, Ramona Young, Ash Stantos, Joel Courtney, and David Koechner. Comedian Jeff Ross and Malcolm in the Middle’s Frankie Muniz will appear as guest stars.

The sequel will focus on the new, younger cast as they try to raise money for their friend’s funeral — who died from smoking the world’s strongest joint. (Somewhere, Snoop is laughing right now.)

So, if Chappelle and Breuer aren’t in the sequel, who’s definitely coming back? At least half of the original cast. That includes Rachel True as Mary Jane and Harland Williams as Kenny.

Reports haven’t confirmed if Guillermo Díaz is coming back as Scarface.

The movie is based on a screenplay by Justin Hires (21 Jump Street) and will be directed by Michael Tiddes (A Haunted House, Fifty Shades of Black). It will likely be released straight to streaming and DVD in 2023 under Universal 1440.

