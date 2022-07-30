NEWS
The Global Weed Extracts Market Could Top $32.5 Billion by 2030, Market Report Says
AD
Flower will likely always remain the industry’s mainstay, but the extracts market is coming up, and fast.
Published on July 30, 2022

The global cannabis extracts market may reach at least $32.5 billion within the next eight years.

According to a new market report from Coherent Market Insights, the industry is currently worth an estimated $9.1 billion. At its projected growth rate, the market would nearly quadruple by 2030.

The main driver for the extracts market’s growth isn’t just about getting lit, either. The report’s press release states the main driver are medical and wellness uses, particularly for maladies such as cancer and chronic pain.

“Among the indication type, the pain management segment is accounted for the largest market share in 2022,” the release stated. 

And by international cancer database Globocan’s estimates, worldwide cancer diagnoses would reach 28 million by 2040, a whopping 47% increase from 2020’s estimates.

While most of us think of dabs and waxes when we think of extracts, Coherent Market Insights highlighted biopharma ventures for being a key growth driver for the extracts industry. Its press release cited two companies, Elixinol Wellness and Tetra Biopharma, as examples of businesses making wellness and medical products with cannabis extracts. 

Both THC- and CBD-rich products were included in the report’s calculations.

Cover image via

MEDICAL MARIJUANA
EXTRACTS
PHARMACEUTICALS
MARKETS
MORE...
IN THIS STORY
CBD
Click to shop at our CBD store
MERRY JANE Staff
FOLLOW
MERRY JANE is based in Los Angeles, California and is dedicated to elevating the discussion around cannabis culture.
Share this article with your friends!
AD
By using our site you agree to our use of cookies to deliver a better experience.
Accept
Decline
MORE FROM MERRY JANE