Thailand's First Joint Rolling Contest, Cashykobe's Blunt Etiquette, and a Horse Forced to Smoke: MJ News Video Wrap Up
What’s up in viral weed news today? Thailand hosts a joint rolling competition, laughing at a blunt-passing faux pas, and global outrage is sparked over a horse forced to smoke weed.
Published on August 22, 2023

Image via

Welcome to the MJ Daily News Wrap Up for Monday, August 21, 2023! 

Thailand just held its first joint-rolling competition at the Thai Cannabis Cup in Bangkok. The competition included awards for fastest rollers and most creative rollers. Source: South China Morning Post

Social media influencers Cashykobe and Sayyshawn reviewed some basic blunt etiquette in the most humorous fashion. Basically, if you didn’t bring any weed to pack, don’t bogart the blizzy! Source: Instagram

Indian police are currently searching for two men who forced a workhorse to smoke a joint. Although we may find it hilarious when our housepets get ripped on their own accord, forcing an animal to get blazed is F’ed up. Source: Twitter


