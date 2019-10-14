Thailand Plans Inaugural “World Ganja Festival” for 2020

After years of strict cannabis prohibition, Thailand legalized medical marijuana earlier this year , and now, the Southeast Asian nation is looking to get in on the global market. And with widespread expansion in mind, what better way to spread the word than with a worldwide weed conference?

Next year, the Association of Researchers of Thailand (ART) will throw the inaugural “World Ganja Festival” on a 40 acre plot in Nakhon Phanom province. According to Thai news outlet Coconuts , the event will bring together cannabis businesses and experts from a number of Asian and Western countries to hopefully inspire a global exchange of knowledge.

“Thailand’s the main host. We’re deciding who we will invite. The association chairperson said there’ll be Chinese, Japanese, and American guests, who once opposed the idea,” Gen. Charan Kullawanit, an advisor to the festival, said after a press conference . “We’ll invite different countries to exchange academic ideas and opinions so we’ll be able to see how medical cannabis will benefit the global community.”

For decades, Thailand was home to some of the world’s harshest cannabis prohibition policies. But after legalizing the plant for medicinal use early this year, the country has embraced marijuana and quickly expanded research and cultivation initiatives. At next year’s ganja festival, Thai officials plan to focus on academic seminars, technological innovation, and business negotiations.

And like its counterparts in cities like Las Vegas and Kauai , the World Ganja Festival will also feature plenty of fun, with early plans for a product design competition and a concert. The festival will take place from January 29th to February 2nd 2020.

