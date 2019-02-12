Texas Toker Discovers Caged Tiger in Abandoned Houston Home

A Houston man looking for a good place to get stoned discovered something surprising in the garage of an abandoned house on Monday. There, he stumbled upon a full-grown tiger living alone in the empty home.

According to Houston NBC affiliate KPRC , the still-unnamed man originally entered the dilapidated house to smoke weed. He later told authorities that he initially thought that he was hallucinating from a particularly strong strain when he saw the tiger, before realizing that the animal was indeed real.

Responding to the shocked cannabis user’s call, local authorities responded to the scene and found the tiger. Houston animal control agents said that the large cat was cooped up in a “rinky-dink” cage that did not give the animal enough room to live comfortably.

"A pretty small cage inside basically a garage in a house that didn't look like it was in the best shape. So it was important that we get it out of that situation," animal control agent Lara Cottingham told KPRC .

#BREAKING: Tiger found inside cage at abandoned home in SE Houston. The tiger has been tranquilized and is currently being loaded on to a truck to be moved. This is happening in the 9400 block of East Avenue J. Latest on @KPRC2 at 5. #hounews pic.twitter.com/87tsiGwO5K — Aaron Wische (@KPRC2Aaron) February 11, 2019

Today, local authorities transported the tiger out of Houston to an undisclosed animal sanctuary, where it will find a permanent home with plenty of space to stretch its legs, and no nosey stoners interrupting a peaceful night’s sleep.

</p>

But despite the shockingly hilarious circumstances of the wild life smoke session, the discovery was a significant step in the continued conservation efforts to save endangered tigers. According to the Houston Zoo, there are less than 4,000 tigers of all species left on Earth — and now one more will have a happy and fulfilling life.