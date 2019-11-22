Teenager Arrested for Watching “South Park” While Stoned and Driving

Sometimes the latest episode of a new TV show is so anticipated that it’s hard to wait and find out the new plot points and punchlines. But if you’re driving around with a bag of weed and a pipe in your car, firing up the cable app on your smartphone to check out the latest episode of South Park is definitely ill-advised.
According to concurrent reports from the Iowa City Gazette and KCRG News, that’s exactly what 18-year-old Griffen Vogelgesang-Maurer was doing earlier this week when he was pulled over by local police. In a report made after the fact, cops said that they saw Vogelgensang-Maurer using his phone to watch TV while he was driving and made a routine traffic stop.
Once they approached the vehicle, though, officers on the scene said that they encountered an overwhelming smell of marijuana. The 18-year-old admitted that he had been smoking weed and handed over a small bag of bud and a pipe.
And while sober distracted driving might have been handled with a stern warning or a slap on the wrist, the combination of cannabis and cartoons was too much for officers to ignore. Vogelgesang-Maurer was arrested and charged with two misdemeanor counts, one for cannabis possession and another for driving under the influence. To add insult to injury, the teen also received a citation for using an electronic device while driving.
Unfortunately, the police report did not mention if Vogelgesang-Maurer was multitasking while watching old seasons of the show, or if he was catching up on the latest update in Randy Marsh’s Tegrity Weed saga.
