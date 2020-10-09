“Super High:” Andy Samberg, Common, and Craig Robinson to Star in Superhero Weed Comedy

Image via

Andy Samberg, Common, and Craig Robinson are set to star in Super High, an outrageous feature comedy about a weed strain that somehow imbues smokers with powers and abilities beyond those of ordinary stoners.

Deadline reports that New Line picked up the Super High pitch for a “seven-figure deal” and that the screenplay will be written by Adam Mansbach, founder of the pioneering 1990s hip-hop journal Elementary and screenwriter of Barry (2016), a fact-based drama about Barack Obama as an undergrad at Columbia University.

Mansbach is also the author of an uproariously foul-mouthed series of bestselling books for parents: Go the F*ck to Sleep (2011); Seriously, Just Go to Sleep (2012); You Have to F*cking Eat (2014), Seriously, You Have to Eat (2015); and F*ck, Now There Are Two of You (2019). And, if you haven’t gotten high and listened to Samuel L. Jackson read Go the F*ck to Sleep , then spark one up and do it right f*cking now!

Super High seems like a smokingly perfect fit for Andy Samberg, as he’s coming off the popular rom-com with a twist, Palm Springs (2020). The mind-bending time-trip flick premiered to high praise on Hulu in July and has since proven to be one of the great unifying smoke-along movies of this pandemic year.

Hip-hop superstar Common is almost as famous now for his acting as he is for his rapping. Common’s stoner movie cred is also top-tier, as he’s a key player in a trio of contemporary cannabis cinema classics — the madcap crime comedy Smokin’ Aces (2007), with Ryan Reynolds, Alicia Keys, and Jeremy Piven; the urban epic American Gangster (2007), a biopic of OG drug kingpin Frank Lucas starring Denzel Washington, The RZA, and T.I.; and the dope action blowout Street Kings (2008), featuring Keanu Reeves, Terry Crews, The Game, and Cedric the Entertainer.

Craig Robinson, of course, is stoner comedy movie royalty. His positively reefer-reeking filmography that includes Pineapple Express (2008), Zack and Miri Make a Porno (2008), Hot Tub Time Machine (2010), This Is the End (2013), Sausage Party (2016), and Dolemite Is My Name (2019).

There’s no word yet of a release date for Super High, but start stockpiling your most laugh attack-inducing strains into a proper stash in the meantime.