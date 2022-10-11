Snoop Once Sold a Blunt for $10,000 to Help Alzheimer’s Charity, Seth Rogen Says

Weed truly is the gift that keeps on giving. According to a recent interview with Canadian all-star stoner Seth Rogen, the legendary Snoop Dogg once auctioned off a blunt for $10,000 to raise money for an Alzheimer’s charity.

Lauren Miller Rogen and her husband Seth dropped the dank details while speaking with Variety about their nonprofit, Hilarity for Charity. The nonprofit works to prevent Alzheimer’s disease using simple but impactful strategies, such as educating others on diet and healthy sleep behaviors.

When asked about a memorable performance or moment which embodied what Hilarity for Charity “was all about,” Seth replied : “Snoop Dogg once auctioned off a blunt on stage for Alzheimer’s.”



Lauren Miller added , “I think it went for $10,000.”

Seth continued, explaining why that moment defines Hilarity for Charity, as a charity which approaches the nonprofit space “differently.”

“If you’re lucky enough to be able to get Snoop Dogg to come perform at your show and auction off a blunt for Alzheimer’s care and research, then I think that speaks very well to an unexpected but effective kind of melding of matters and sensibilities,” Seth continued . “I think that speaks very well to an unexpected but effective kind of melding of matters and sensibilities.”

While Snoop has remained mum on the grand-slam mary-jane cigar, it’s not that far-fetched to sling a Doggfather-level blunt for that much cash.

Back in 2018, the Seattle-based luxury cannabis brand Diego Pellicer offered a blunt wrapped in a 24-karat gold sheet for the same amount, a cool $10,000. And that one didn't even get licked by Snoop!

But that’s nothing compared to a gem-encrusted vape pen once pitched by the Beverly Hills marijuana madame Cheryl Shuman. Her lux pen went for $150,000 .

Regardless of the hefty price tags around, ahem, high-end weed, cannabis may do more for preventing Alzheimer’s than simply raising money for a charity. Studies suggest cannabis -- or, at the very least, compounds naturally found in cannabis -- could one day become a tried-and-true Alzheimer’s treatment .

To learn more about Hilarity for Charity, visit the nonprofit's website.

Cover image via The Come Up Show.