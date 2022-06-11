Snoop Dogg's Full Time Blunt Roller Just Got a Raise Because of Inflation

Image via

Inflation leaves no one unscathed. Even celebrities like Snoop Dogg are feeling its effects.

On Tuesday, Snoop tweeted that he increased the salary of his full-time blunt roller, who he hired onto his staff in 2019, due to the current state of the economy.

It all went down when the UberFacts Twitter account sent out a tweet that said Snoop’s blunt roller made between $40,000 and $50,000 annually.

Uncle Snoop quote tweeted UberFacts saying, “Inflation. Their salary went up!!”

Inflation. Their salary went up!! https://t.co/BCtOVHMN4W — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) June 7, 2022

Snoop first publicly mentioned that he had a blunt roller on the Howard Stern Show. “That motherfucker is like Lurch from the Addams Family. ‘You rang?’” he said. Seth Rogen, who himself served as a professional blunt roller for Waka Flocka Flame in 2014, corroborated Snoop’s story.

“He knows how to gauge the look on someone’s face when it seems like they want a blunt and if they do, he gives you one,” Rogen said.

“That motherfucker’s timing is impeccable,” Snoop added. Host Howard Stern then asked if Snoop actually employed this individual. To which Snoop replied (of course) “That’s his J-O-B—his occupation. On his resume, it says, ‘what do you do? I’m a blunt roller. P-B-R, professional blunt roller.” Snoop also said the role comes with great perks like free weed and (perhaps the coolest aspect of the job) smoking blunts with his boss.

Blunt rollers are usually among a rapper’s entourage. Snoop isn’t the only one. Kud Cudi and G Herbo both sought out blunt rollers in the past. No announcement one way or the other has been made about whether they found someone, but they realistically are not rolling their own blunts — let’s be real!

</p>

The bigger picture here is that blunt rolling is an official skill in the workforce. So, don't give up hope if you happen to be jobless. There really is a career path for everyone.