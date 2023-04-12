NEWS
Snoop Dogg’s Death Row Launches Liquid Diamond-Infused Pre-Rolls
The top-shelf pre-rolls contain ultra-pure live resin concentrate and zero trim.
Published on April 12, 2023

Snoop Dogg’s Death Row Cannabis is releasing a high-grade pre-roll infused with liquid diamond concentrate right as this year’s 420 holidaze kicks off. 

“We truly feel that we hit the mark with our pre-rolls - made with whole flower and liquid diamonds,” said legendary West Coast legacy cultivator and Head of Operations at Death Row Cannabis, AK, in a press release. “They all hit hard!”

Liquid diamonds are derived from live resin, which is resin extracted from living plants. Live resins contain the same super-rich terpene and cannabinoid profile as the plant did when it was still standing and breathing. 

Whole flower and liquid diamonds set these Death Row pre-rolls above the rest. Over the years, pre-rolls garnered a reputation for being stuffed with trim and twigs rather than top-shelf bud. In other words, the liquid diamond-infused pre-rolls are more like something you’d twist with your homies in the living room to celebrate a special occasion, not the stuff you’d find on discount at the local rec shop.

Additionally, these liquid diamond pre-rolls are thick. Two-gram joints are available in Bubblegum OG, while multipack jars of seven half-gram joints are available in OG, Bubblegum OG, Cotton Candy OG, and GG4. 

For those of you who haven’t put in time on digital scales, the multipack jars pack a whole eighth-ounce of premium Death Row weed.

Earlier this year, Snoop expanded his recently acquired Death Row Records into a licensed pot company, Death Row Cannabis. The brand bears the namesake of the music label that not only launched his career, but also helped turn hip-hop into a pro-weed movement. 

To learn more about the Death Row brand, visit the company’s website.

Cover image via

MERRY JANE Staff
FOLLOW
MERRY JANE is based in Los Angeles, California and is dedicated to elevating the discussion around cannabis culture.
