Snoop Dogg’s Death Row Launches Liquid Diamond-Infused Pre-Rolls

Snoop Dogg’s Death Row Cannabis is releasing a high-grade pre-roll infused with liquid diamond concentrate right as this year’s 420 holidaze kicks off.

“We truly feel that we hit the mark with our pre-rolls - made with whole flower and liquid diamonds,” said legendary West Coast legacy cultivator and Head of Operations at Death Row Cannabis, AK, in a press release. “They all hit hard!”

Liquid diamonds are derived from live resin, which is resin extracted from living plants . Live resins contain the same super-rich terpene and cannabinoid profile as the plant did when it was still standing and breathing.

Whole flower and liquid diamonds set these Death Row pre-rolls above the rest. Over the years, pre-rolls garnered a reputation for being stuffed with trim and twigs rather than top-shelf bud. In other words, the liquid diamond-infused pre-rolls are more like something you’d twist with your homies in the living room to celebrate a special occasion, not the stuff you’d find on discount at the local rec shop.

Additionally, these liquid diamond pre-rolls are thick. Two-gram joints are available in Bubblegum OG, while multipack jars of seven half-gram joints are available in OG, Bubblegum OG, Cotton Candy OG, and GG4.

For those of you who haven’t put in time on digital scales, the multipack jars pack a whole eighth-ounce of premium Death Row weed.

Earlier this year, Snoop expanded his recently acquired Death Row Records into a licensed pot company, Death Row Cannabis. The brand bears the namesake of the music label that not only launched his career, but also helped turn hip-hop into a pro-weed movement.

