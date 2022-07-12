Snoop Dogg Pokes Fun at President Biden with “Sleepy Joe OG” Weed Strain

Cover image via

Over the weekend, Snoop Dogg shared a meme for Sleepy Joe OG weed, which poked fun at the US president.

The faux cannabis product’s package, which originated elsewhere on the web, reads, “You won’t even remember what country you’re in!” alongside an image of Joe Biden appearing disheveled and confused. Snoop’s Instagram post didn’t include a caption.

President Biden’s mental fitness and energy levels have been in doubt since before he won the 2020 election. The press has caught him sleeping at important events, such as at last year’s UN climate change summit.

Biden appears to fall asleep during COP26 opening speeches pic.twitter.com/az8NZTWanI — Zach Purser Brown (@zachjourno) November 1, 2021

And while Biden hasn’t forgotten which country he was in (as far as we know), he has gotten countries mixed up during speeches, such as when he mistakenly described Ukrainians as “Iranians” during his first State of the Union address earlier this year.

To be fair, it’s easy to get countries and their peoples mixed up when you spent all week giving public speeches. It’s doubly fair to say that international climate summits, even if they concern pressing global emergencies, can be a bit boring. But if there’s one thing President Biden has definitely been asleep at the wheel for, it’s legalizing weed. Biden has been in office for two years now, and he’s done absolutely zilch to move the needle on federal cannabis legalization — even though his own party’s platform calls for the decriminalization of pot nationwide . Lifting federal restrictions on cannabis would align with many of Biden's goals, such as improving the US economy, reducing crime rates, and enhancing health care.

Liberals and registered Democrats may take offense to Snoop’s Instagram post, but this isn’t the first time Tha Doggfather's taken (metaphorical) shots at a US president. Back in March 2017, Snoop received a visit from the US Secret Service after dropping the music video for his track “Lavender,” where he fires a prank clown gun at a mime dressed like Donald Trump.

Trump, in truly snowflake fashion, took to Twitter (when he still could) to blast Snoop over the video.

“Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg , failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama?” Trump, or one of his assistants, wrote . “Jail time!”

As for “failing career and all,” since Trump’s tweet, Snoop has become the new face of Corona Beer, took over the label that made him famous — Death Row Records, headlined one of the most talked-about Super Bowl Halftime shows of all time, got an album onto Billboard Top 200 for the 27th time, and is co-starring with Jamie Foxx in a new vampire-hunter action-comedy flick.

In the meantime, Trump may soon be facing federal indictments, and could get beat out for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination by Ron “COVID Dick” DeSantis .



