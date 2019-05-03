Snoop Dogg Jumps Into the Weed Vape Game with Precise Dosing Tech

For tokers who prefer taking it slow and easy, Uncle Snoop just came to the rescue.

Indose , a California-based cannabis startup, received $3.5 million yesterday from Snoop’s weed investment firm, Casa Verde Capital . (Full disclosure: Casa Verde has investments in MERRY JANE, too.)

Indose (likely a portmanteau of “indica” and “dose”) makes vape pens that carefully measure every hit down to a 0.5 mg dose of THC. Lights indicate when a pull reaches the 0.5 mg mark, and tokers can puff up to a total of 4 mg, the upper limit serving for most vape pens.

“Dosage control is key to an effective and consistent cannabis experience,” said Indose’s co-founder and CEO, Benzi Ronen, in a press release. “There is no universal dosage amount that is consistent to everyone, regardless of their stature, experience, or tolerance level. Dosage needs to be modified to each individual based on their receptors, body attributes, and desired effects.”

While the jury is still out on whether terpenes , flavonoids , or other cannabinoids like CBG or CBN affect a weed buzz, everyone knows THC definitely gets people stoned. So it makes sense to provide customers with greater control over their doses.

Vape pens and cartridges are now the fastest-growing segment of the legal cannabis industry. According to ArcView Research, within two years the vape-pen market could dominate a quarter of all legal weed sales at a whopping $5.2 billion. Which makes this round of funding a sound bet on Snoop’s part — and a bet it is, since the D-O-Double-G prefers to consume his THC the old-fashioned way.

