Snoop Dogg Is Launching His Weed Lines Worldwide

Music and media mogul Snoop Dogg is planning to launch his popular weed brands in four new countries later this year.

The Doggfather just announced a new five-year partnership with Atlas Global, a legal cannabis firm that currently distributes medical and recreational pot products in eight countries. Under the new partnership, Snoop has granted Atlas the exclusive right to use his likeness, logos, and trademarks to promote and sell brands of cannabis flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, oils, edibles, and vapes.

Atlas, which is based in Canada and Israel, plans to launch these products in both of its home countries. In Canada, the company will use its existing infrastructure to source, package, and distribute the new brands to adult-use retailers. In Israel, where recreational weed is still illegal, Atlas will focus solely on the medical marijuana market. The company is also launching Snoop-branded medical marijuana products in Australia and Germany.

“Snoop Dogg is one of the most iconic figures in cannabis culture and it’s an honor to collaborate with him,” Atlas Global CEO Bernie Yeung said in a statement . “Consumers love Snoop, and our collective goal is to deliver premium products in all cannabis categories that will consistently exceed consumer expectations.”

Snoop has been rolling legal weed into his portfolio for years now. The hip-hop legend initially launched his first weed brand, Leafs, in Colorado way back in 2015 . Last year, he blazed past the traditional realm of pre-rolls and gummies with a line of THC-infused onion rings . And in 2023, his record label, Death Row Records , kicked off its own weed line in California. Meanwhile, he also launched Casa Verde , a venture capital firm that invests in state-legal cannabis businesses.

The new deal will allow Snoop to expand his product line outside of the US, a feat that most other celebrity-helmed cannabis brands have yet to pull off. The partners haven't announced whether they will be bringing Leafs or any of Snoop's other existing brands to global cannabis markets, though, or whether they will be developing completely new brands using his likeness. Exact launch dates for each of these four countries haven't been announced, either.

“I chose Atlas to represent and launch my new brands for their innovation and global reach,” said Snoop in a press release . “I am excited to work with their team to select my favorite strains for my brands and fans. You know they will be amazing because they will be personally approved by me.”

