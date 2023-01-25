Snoop Dogg Is Being Inducted Into the Songwriters Hall of Fame

The chronically lit rapper Snoop Dogg will be joining musical legends in the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Snoop will be formally inducted with several other influential songwriters at the Songwriters Hall of Fame gala in New York City, Billboard reported. The other inductees include Sade Adu, Gloria Estefan, Glen Ballard, Liz Rose, Jeff Lynne, and Teddy Riley.

Of course, on hearing the news, Snoop took to Instagram to celebrate the announcement.

“Damn, Songwriters Hall of Fame? That’s big,” he said in the IG video. “And just to think, I’ve been telling people for the past seven years, ‘Who you wanna do a song with, Snoop?’ I’d always say, Sade."

"And now, we're going to the Songwriters Hall of Fame on the same day," he continued. "And not only that, Teddy Riley? New Jack Swing? I’m going in with him? Man, God is good. Just a little kid from the East side of Long Beach with a big ass dream.”

Snoop will join other hip-hop legends once inducted. That includes Jay-Z, Jermaine Dupri, Missy Elliott, Chad Hugo, and Pharrell Williams.



To think, three decades ago, Snoop got on a mic, rapped about weed on Dr. Dre's The Chronic and his solo debut Doggystyle, and became an international sensation. Three decades later, not only are we seeing the once-stigmatized cannabis become legalized and mainstreamed across the globe, he's also being recognized for his artistic contributions ... rapping about weed.

Coincidentally, Snoop recently acquired Death Row Records, the label which launched his career. Under his ownership, Death Row is jumping into the legal weed game with its partner, Cookies.



Congrats, Uncle Snoop! And here's to many more years of cranking out bangers!

