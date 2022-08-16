NEWS
Snoop Dogg Drops New 'Snoop Loopz' Cereal to Tame Your Morning Munchies
It’s gluten-free and packs more marshmallows than a camping trip.
Uncle Snoop usually fills bowls with weed. Now, he’s ready to start filling cereal bowls, too.

Over the weekend, Snoop’s business partner, fellow rapper Master P, announced the launch of The Doggfather’s Snoop Loopz cereal on social media. 

“MORE Corn, MORE Flavor & MORE Marshmallows that’s what separates us from the Rest,” Master P tweeted. “If you like Fruit Loops then you will LOVE SnoopLoopz!!

According to the Snoop Loopz website, a portion of the cereal’s sales will be donated to homelessness charities such as Door of Hope.

“The heartbreak of homelessness can’t be solved by providing a bed for the night, a hot meal and a shower, or financial assistance alone,” reads the website. “We address the root causes of homelessness with our holistic approach, while simultaneously keeping families together. We listen to our families, give them a voice, advocate for them, and empower our families with the tools they need to succeed.”

Snoop Loopz will soon be available at grocery stores through Snoop’s food company, Broadus Foods. 

So, here’s how we see it going down. First, spend a weekend getting silly on Snoop’s gin or wine. Then, when you wake up with a hangover, wake-n-bake to get that head straight again. Afterward, pour out a bowl of Snoop Loopz to take care of those morning munchies, and voila, you just gave yourself a perfect start to a new day.

To learn more about Snoop Loopz cereal, click here

To help out the Door of Hope charity, click here


