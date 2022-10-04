Snoop Dogg Drops His Own Brand of Weed-Infused Onion Rings, Snazzle Os

Snoop Dogg is launching a new line of cannabis-infused edibles, and they’re both unconventional and spicy.

In partnership with TSUMo Snacks, the Doggfather just dropped Snazzle O weed-infused onion rings under his Uncle Snoop brand. Sizzlin’ with 100mg THC in each bag, Snazzle O comes in two flavors, Onion and Spicy Onion.

“We had been kicking around the idea of doing edibles again and really wanted to get it right,” Snoop told the Washington Post in an email. “The team at TSUMo Snacks … took the original vision and made it better than I had hoped.”

Snazzle O will be available at all MedMen pot shops starting Oct. 6, with plans to bring the onion rings to other licensed outlets after Oct. 20.

“There are plenty of sweet edibles out there, so when I created this product I wanted to put the Dogg twist on it, which is why I'm bringing the savory THC-infused crispy onion-flavored rings to my home state of California,” Snoop continued . “You know that if I'm going to put my name on something, it's guaranteed-stamped Snoop D-O-Double-G fresh."

OK, but are they actually any good? According to anonymous reviewers at the WaPo, the original Onion flavor resembles Funyuns, “but more onion.” The Spicy Onion flavor was compared to “Takis and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.”

The reviewers also noted both Snazzle O flavors pack more crunch than Funyuns, whereas Funyuns “are more airy and crispy.”

While weedy onion rings may be Snoop’s latest food-related venture, it’s not his first. In 2015, he launched his lux Leafs by Snoop brand, which included THC-infused chocolate peanut butter gems dusted with real gold. For sober munchies, he recently released his own marshmallowy fruit cereal, Snoop Loopz .

This king shit doesn’t end with the Snazzle O drop, either. At the Hall of Flowers event on Oct. 5-6 in Santa Rosa, California, TSUMo will present a "custom snacking throne" signed by Uncle Snoop himself. According to Food & Wine, once the throne is auctioned off , its proceeds will go to Snoop's Special Stars charity, his Youth Football League’s special needs division.

On that note, Snoop is currently producing and starring in a movie where he plays a youth football league coach, too. Bruh, this man does not stop. And we’re here for it.

