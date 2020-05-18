NEWS
Snoop Dogg Bumped “Frozen” to Liven Spirits Amid the Pandemic, and Elsa Replied
After Snoop jammed out to “Let It Go” from the Disney film, Idina Menzel, who voices Elsa, replied by vibing to the Doggfather’s hit “Drop It Like It’s Hot.”
Only a true gangsta can bump Disney tunes from his trunk while maintaining his icy cool image.

Last week, Snoop Dogg countered the COVID-19 blues by playing “Let It Go” from Disney’s Frozen. "I had to come sit in my car and listen to this shit, man,” he said while live streaming the moment on Instagram. With a bright smile and a head shake, he added, “Let it go.” 

Since then, the video showing the softer side of the “Serial Killa” rapper racked up over a million views. And Twitter, of course, had only the sweetest things to say.

“The clip of Snoop Dogg listening to the Frozen soundtrack in his parked car is now officially my favorite video of quarantine. Love you, uncle,” wrote one Twitter user.

“Snoop Dogg should be in the third Frozen movie as the wise old rock who finally explains how TF them rocks are magic,” said another tweet.

And, in what could be considered a social media duet, the voice of Frozen’s Queen Elsa herself, Idina Menzel, responded by matching the Doggfather’s chill with some of his own hot lava. 

“We're all going to get out of this soon," Menzel said on an Instagram video while jamming out to his 2004 hit, “Drop It Like It’s Hot.”

"Like you said, Snoop, we can all just drop it like it's hot,” said Menzel. 

