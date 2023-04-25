Snoop Dogg and Bebe Rexha Just Dropped a New Stoner Anthem, 'Satellite'

Uncle Snoop and Bebe Rexha released a new music video for their artistic collab “Satellite,” which, aptly enough, dropped on the stoner holidaze of 420.

The hybrid live-action-animated video features an intergalactic-traveling Bebe as she blazes way higher than SpaceX’s Starship did last week.

Combining equal parts Jetsons and Star Trek, Snoop pops up as the Interstellar Doggfather, C-walkin’ with alien weed nugs which also dance along.

We all know about Uncle Snoop’s musical claims to fame, which includes the US Library of Congress forever archiving his world debut in Dr. Dre’s The Chronic as an “aural treasure,” as well as his upcoming induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame . But Rexha’s not a new kid on the block, either.

Besides landing coveted spots on the Billboard charts, Rexha helped write the hit single “Monster” performed by Eminem and Rihanna, which won the Grammy for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration in 2015.

Check out the new video for “Satellite” below. But before you do, load a bowl, spark it up, and get ready to blast off!

Cover image via screen capture