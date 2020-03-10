Smoking and Vaping Could Make Coronavirus Symptoms Worse, NYC Mayor Says

Photo via

Amidst the global hysteria in response to the Coronavirus pandemic, New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio held a press conference to draw special attention to how the virus affects smokers and vaporizer users.

According to Reuters , De Blasio mentioned smoking and vaping as part of a larger address about coronavirus. Since COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, affects the lungs and can cause shortness of breath, smokers and vape users could suffer more acute effects from the illness than the smoke-averse.

"If you are a smoker or a vaper that does make you more vulnerable," de Blasio said . "If you are a smoker or a vaper this is a very good time to stop that habit and we will help you."

During his speech, de Blasio encouraged smokers and vape users to quit their vices and seek help when needed. The mayor did not make any specific differentiation between consuming nicotine or cannabis. He did add, however, that individuals above the age of 50 with preexisting health conditions such as lung cancer or heart disease are more vulnerable to coronavirus.

But rest assured, smokers aren’t the only New Yorkers — or global citizens — having to change their everyday habits to accommodate the rapidly-spreading virus. Across the world, travel is being suspended, and events are being cancelled left and right.

And if you’re in a legal state looking for an alternative to blunts and joints for your daily pot consumption, may we suggest RSO , tinctures, or a delicious edible ?

