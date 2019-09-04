Seth Rogen Will Host 420 Comedy Carnival to Support Alzheimer's Research

Actor and comedian Seth Rogen is hosting a weed-friendly, adults-only charity carnival to raise money for Alzheimer's research. The Hilarity for Charity County Fair, which will be held in Los Angeles next weekend, will feature a range of comedians, celebrities, rides, food — and pot.

Rogen gained first-hand familiarity with Alzheimer's when his mother-in-law was diagnosed with it at age 55. In 2012, Rogen founded Hilarity for Charity to raise money to help combat this disease. In 2014, Rogen even testified before Congress, urging politicians to fund Alzheimer's research. At the hearing, the actor couldn't resist making a joke about weed.

“First I should answer the question I assume many of you are asking: Yes, I’m aware this has nothing to do with the legalization of marijuana,” he said, Marijuana Moment reports . “In fact, if you can believe it, this concerns something that I find even more important.”

This year's charity carnival will allow Rogen to unite his passion for curing Alzheimer's with his love of weed. “We here at Hilarity for Charity love to fight Alzheimer’s disease, but we also love rides, food, alcohol and weed!” said Rogen in a promotional video . “We also love trying to be good people so that in the event there is an afterlife, we don’t go to hell.”

Comedians Adam Devine, Andrew Rannells, Ben Feldman, Casey Wilson, Ilana Glazer, Ike Barinholtz, Jeff Ross, Josh Gad, Kate Micucci, Nick Kroll, Regina Hall and Riki Lindhome are scheduled to participate in the event. Tony Hawk is scheduled to do a halfpipe skateboard performance, and musician Anderson Paak will also perform.

At this stage, it is unclear exactly what role weed will play in the event, but the carnival is definitely being advertised as pot-friendly. Comedian Josh Gad tweeted that "this is the only fair I will attend this year other than my children's book fair which has a lot less readily available weed."

This carnival is not the only way that cannabis can help the millions of people suffering from Alzheimer's. In 2016, a research study discovered that THC and other cannabinoids can help brain cells remove toxic beta-amyloid proteins, which are believed to contribute to the progression of Alzheimer's. Most pharmaceutical medicines approved to treat symptoms of this disorder have minimal effect, but new research indicates that a combination of THC and CBD can help effectively treat this serious ailment.




