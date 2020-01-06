NEWS
Scammed! R&B Star Summer Walker Says a Dealer Sold Her Oregano Instead of Weed
The “Playing Games” singer posted a video of a baggie full of oregano on Instagram and said she was sold the fake weed for $75.
Published on January 6, 2020

Apparently, celebrities get scammed just like the rest of us. 

And unfortunately for R&B star Summer Walker, a recent run-in with a supposed Miami weed dealer left the singer with a plastic bag full of Italian herbs instead of dank bud.

In an Instagram post uploaded late last week, the 23-year-old Atlanta singer showed her followers a sandwich bag full of dark green oregano that she said she had purchased for $75. Walker has since deleted the video, but thanks to the wonders of social media, the bud blunder was rehashed for the entire internet to see.

Walker didn’t call out the dealer by name or describe the transaction in depth, but she made sure to warn other local potheads about the spiced up shakedown.

"Watch out Miami," Walker can be heard narrating over the video. "They out here selling people oregano seasoning, $75 for some grass."

Medical marijuana is legal in Florida, but for out-of-towners like Walker, dispensaries are entirely inaccessible. 

Once Walker posted the video of her oregano ordeal, the Twitter critics came out in full force, cracking as many jokes as possible about the reggie rip-off.


So if you’re headed to Miami this winter and you’re looking to score some weed, make sure you properly vet any new dealers, and smell the product before handing over cash. Otherwise, you might be left like Summer — with pasta seasoning instead of pot.

Zach Harris is a writer based in Philadelphia whose work has appeared on Noisey, First We Feast, and Jenkem Magazine.
