Savor Your Next Chillax Sesh with Steve’s Goods’ Tasty CBD Shatter

Dabbing is the best thing to happen to weed since, well, people started smoking weed.

However, after a long day (or, as it’s been for most of us, a long year), hitting the dankest of the dank isn’t always ideal. Sometimes an ultra-heady experience can feel a bit hectic.

Thankfully, you can still take the edge off with something mellower, smoother, and more relaxing than a potent honeydrop of pure THC.

CBD, or cannabidiol , is weed’s answer to getting all the benefits of cannabis without a hazy head. And like any quality cannabis extract, you can dab, vape, or even smoke CBD shatter just like any other THC concentrate.

So, if you want a truly chillaxed sesh, CBD shatter is right up your alley. But what makes a good CBD concentrate? Specifically, the most primo CBD shatter is generally packed with the same fruity, floral, and flavorful terpenes found in your favorite flowers.

In other words, you’re looking for Steve’s Goods ultra delicious CBD Shatter. Why? Because Steve’s Goods has got the goods .

What Is CBD Shatter, Exactly?

Shatter is a cannabis concentrate on par with hashish. Hashish is made by compressing the oily trichome sacs that naturally grow on cannabis, which produces a ball or brick that resembles milk chocolate.

We make shatter by using a more sophisticated method than simply pressing trichomes together. Shatter comes from extracting cannabis oils, filtering out excess fats and plant matter, and leaving behind only the good stuff, namely cannabinoids like THC and CBD , and terpenes .

CBD shatter’s final product resembles amber-colored glass. When it’s cool enough, it can chip like soft glass, hence the name “shatter.”

Why Choose CBD Shatter Over Other Forms of Cannabis?

Since shatter contains no fibrous plant matter or excess plant fats, it leaves behind very little residue when dabbed or vaped. This not only keeps your rig and banger clean, it also produces much tastier, velvety clouds compared to cruder forms of cannabis concentrates.

OK, but Why Should I Try Steve’s Goods’ CBD Shatter?

A lot of shatter products are designed to do one thing and one thing only: Get you as stoned as possible, as quickly as possible.

Steve’s Goods knows that shatter can offer a far more dynamic — and functional — experience than just rocket launching to Venus.

Steve’s Goods CBD shatter line is crafted to enhance feelings of energy, focus, and general well-being. Each individual concentrate also tastes absolutely amazing. The Strawnana CBD shatter smells and tastes like you’re swimming in a strawberry banana smoothie that’s made with freshly harvested fruit. We’re drooling just thinking about it.

But, Wait — There’s More!

Steve’s Goods catalog of cannabis concentrates captures an entire orchard of deliciousness. They’ve got Apple Cider CBD wax to complement a cool glass or hot mug of apple cider, and Velvet Mint CBD wax to give your dab sesh a crisp, fresh feeling.

CBD isn’t the only rock star cannabinoid at Steve’s Goods, either. Many of the company’s products include the cannabis compounds CBG and CBN, which can provide their own benefits on top of CBD.

Even if dabbing or vaping isn’t your thing, Steve’s Goods also offers edibles, tinctures, isolates, and skincare products — all locally and ethically sourced, too.

And here’s the best part: Since all of Steve’s Goods’ products are made from hemp, they’re 100% legal in the US . You can even order them by mail! Legally!

So, after your next long day (or long year), load up some Steve’s Goods’ CBD shatter or wax and get to feelin’ good, so you can carry on with doing you.

**This was made in partnership with Steve’s Goods.