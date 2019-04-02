Romantic Reefer: Cannabis Heightens Intimacy, Study Says

Here’s another reason to consider a weed-themed wedding : a new study suggests couples who smoke cannabis together also share more intimate moments together, too.

The study , published in the journal Cannabis, looked at 183 cohabiting married heterosexual couples over the course of a month. Individual participants sent regular self-reports on their weed use through a mobile device.

Scoring assessed whether both participants smoked weed around the same time (within an hour), smoked weed solo but in the partner’s presence, or smoked weed totally alone.

Couples consuming cannabis at the same time reported the greatest likelihood of an “intimate event,” which involved deep conversations, caring responses, or otherwise emotionally engaging and supportive interactions with one another.

Couples where one partner smoked in the other’s presence, but the other partner didn’t smoke, also saw an increased likelihood of intimate events, but not as much as couples who go lit together.

Most couples reported increased intimacy within the first couple of hours of toking, usually within the first hour.

The researchers didn’t find that cannabis use negatively affected intimacy, which previous studies have seen with cannabis abuse. As Marijuana Moment reported, “It’s possible, of course, that people in relationships with problematic users may not experience these same positive effects.”

The report also found that men tended to smoke more than women.

Could weed bring couples closer together? For healthy couples, the answer appears to be yes, but more research is needed. Previous studies show cannabis can enhance our sex lives , and better sex, as science has long known, leads to happier relationships .

</p>