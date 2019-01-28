Richmond Zoo Welcomes 7 Baby Cheetahs, World Becomes Slightly Less Awful Place

Lead image via Metro Richmond Zoo

Last week, the Metro Richmond Zoo published both a video and press release announcing the birth of cheetah septuplets — and g’damn have our hearts melted.

The cubs were born on November 30, 2018 to mother Vaila and father Kalu, and it’s a big deal for cheetah conservation, according to the zoo. Cheetahs give birth to septuplets only about 1% of the time, and there are approximately only 7,000 cheetahs left in the wild. As one of the world’s most endangered species, the seven new cubs is a promising turn of events for the at-risk felines.

According to the Metro Richmond Zoo , “all 7 cubs have had several checkups and their first set of shots. They are in great health and growing fast!!” They are currently in the breeding facility, but the zoo expects to have them on exhibit by March.

The Metro Richmond Zoo has exotic cat cuteness on lock. On top of the cubs, who could forget Kumbali, the zoo’s other cheetah who infamously befriended a puppy in a video that went viral? In case you forgot:

A big congrats to Vaila and Kalu! Please don't eat your kids — they are the only thing keeping us going during this frigid winter week.



Follow MERRY JANE on Twitter