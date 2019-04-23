Rich the Kid Is Hiring a Pro Blunt Roller

If you love rolling blunts, or if you’ve just “Been About the Benjamins” since day one, you might want to hit up Rich the Kid for a new job.

The Queens-born rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday to make the job posting:

“To apply yu must.. 1. Purchase your tickets for tour ... 2. Dm me your ticket & a 💚 emoji 3. If accepted you must dm me a picture of a blunt YOU rolled!!! Let’s goooo!! Serious inquires ONLY!!” [sic]

The gig’s payout, said Rich, is $5,000. In some places, that could buy over a pound of primo pot.

This isn’t the first time someone made a job posting for a weed roller. A few years back, rapper Waka Flocka Flame offered ten times what Rich pitched — a whopping $50,000 — for someone to twist up his blunts.

Even the feds are in on it. Last month, the National Institute of Drug Abuse (NIDA) posted a job listing for a professional joint roller, although the requirements to take up such a job with the US government came with lots of strings attached.

