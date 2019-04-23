NEWS
Rich the Kid Is Hiring a Pro Blunt Roller
Do you have the skills to twist Rich the Kid’s Phillies? If so, he’ll make you $5,000 richer.
Published on April 23, 2019

If you love rolling blunts, or if you’ve just “Been About the Benjamins” since day one, you might want to hit up Rich the Kid for a new job.

The Queens-born rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday to make the job posting:

“To apply yu must.. 1. Purchase your tickets for tour ... 2. Dm me your ticket & a 💚 emoji 3. If accepted you must dm me a picture of a blunt YOU rolled!!! Let’s goooo!! Serious inquires ONLY!!” [sic]

The gig’s payout, said Rich, is $5,000. In some places, that could buy over a pound of primo pot.

This isn’t the first time someone made a job posting for a weed roller. A few years back, rapper Waka Flocka Flame offered ten times what Rich pitched — a whopping $50,000 — for someone to twist up his blunts.

Even the feds are in on it. Last month, the National Institute of Drug Abuse (NIDA) posted a job listing for a professional joint roller, although the requirements to take up such a job with the US government came with lots of strings attached.

Randy Robinson
Based in Denver, Randy studied cannabinoid science while getting a degree in molecular biology at the University of Colorado. When not writing about cannabis, science, politics, or LGBT issues, they can be found exploring nature somewhere in the Rocky Mountains.
