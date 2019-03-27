NEWS
Ratted Out: Dead Rodents Are Being Used to Smuggle Weed into UK Prison
AD
Well, at least it beats sneaking in weed through your own body cavities.
Published on March 27, 2019

Gangs are smuggling weed and other contraband to inmates at a British prison — with the help of dead rats.

According to Reuters, guards at Dorset’s Guys Marsh facility discovered three suspicious rodent carcasses. The rats were gutted then stuffed with SIM cards, rolling papers, phone chargers, or mobile phones.

Drugs, including both real weed and fake weed, were also discovered in the rats’ bodies, which the smugglers stitched up prior to delivery.

Authorities at Guys Marsh believe the smugglers tossed the dead rats over the prison walls, where inmates would collect the loot.

Although using rats to transport weed may sound nasty, inmates have resorted to other gross smuggling methods in the past. In 2011, Kentucky corrections officers found a baggie of coke stashed inside one inmate’s foreskin.

In 2014, a man snuck methadone into another Kentucky prison by soaking his underwear in a liquid form of the drug, then divvied up strips of his unwashed undies to his cellmates.

Follow Randy Robinson on Twitter

NEWS
UK
VIRAL
CRIME
MORE...
Randy Robinson
FOLLOW
Based in Denver, Randy studied cannabinoid science while getting a degree in molecular biology at the University of Colorado. When not writing about cannabis, science, politics, or LGBT issues, they can be found exploring nature somewhere in the Rocky Mountains. Catch Randy on Twitter and Instagram @randieseljay
Share this article with your friends!
AD
By using our site you agree to our use of cookies to deliver a better experience.
Accept
Decline
MORE FROM MERRY JANE