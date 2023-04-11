Rapper Rick Ross Debuts His New Weed Strain, Collins Ave

Rap mogul Rick Ross is about to launch his own cannabis strain with the California pot company High Tolerance.

The strain, dubbed Collins Ave, brings a flavor “that stuck with me,” Ross told Forbes. “It hit like a boss. It’s everything that Collins Ave is.”

The hip-hop icon has been smoking weed most of his life, which, he said, places him in solidly within the aficionado category.

“As soon as I get up [in the morning], I’m looking for it,” Ross said. “I need that good gas in the morning."

Dre, the founder of High Tolerance, explained that the quality of his flower attracts rap artists to the brand.

“A lot of rappers are really catching on to our cannabis high, and they're trying to partner up for a collab because they're trying to be a part of the culture,” Dre said. “And the cannabis culture is the rap culture, in a sense.”

As a staple of both rap and weeded music, Ross has never been shy about his love for the herb. He recently appeared in the music video for “Don’t Text Don’t Call,” which features Wiz Khalifa and Uncle Snoop getting blazed practically from the start of the track until the very end.

Ross’s Collins Ave is expected to officially release sometime this June. The drop coincides with High Tolerance opening its first shop in Los Angeles, as well as a concert in the same city with Ross headlining.

With Collins Ave, Rick Ross joins a growing legion of rappers who’ve jumped into the legal weed game. Which includes, but isn’t limited to, Ice T , Wiz , Method Man , Lil Kim , Jay-Z , B-Real , and, of course, the Doggfather himself — Snoop .

Cover image via