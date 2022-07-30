Rapper and “Law & Order” Actor Ice-T Is Opening a Pot Shop in New Jersey

The iconic rapper and actor Ice-T plans to open his own New Jersey cannabis shop with Charis B, the founder of California’s The Medicine Woman.

Earlier this week, NJ.com reported Ice-T and Charis B received approval for the store from Jersey City’s Cannabis Control Board. The store will include 5,000 square feet of retail space.

"I've dedicated my life and career to giving back and paving the way for minorities. As a New Jersey native, I'm excited for the opportunity legalization offers our community, and I look forward to ushering in a new era for Cannabis in the state," Ice-T, whose legal name is Tracy Lauren Marrow, said in a press release. "I've partnered with my friend of over 25 years, Charis B who is an authority in cannabis and founder of The Medicine Woman to ensure a premium experience for our customers and community."

Ice-T is a New Jersey native, and he owns a home in nearby Edgewater. However, he said opening the recreational cannabis store in Jersey City would be better for business, and it’s a city he visits frequently.

“There’s only one street there in Edgewater, that’s why I kind of voided them out,” he said , according to NJ.com. “I said ‘Let’s go to Jersey City, my neighbor.’ I’m here every night and going out, I love Jersey City.”

Charis B, who’s been friends with Ice-T for more than 25 years, said the business would do more than simply sell weed.

“We are passionately devoted to providing access to safe, affordable and quality plant medicinal remedies," the former Playboy model said in a press release. "Partnering with Ice T to bring The Medicine Woman to New Jersey is a meaningful extension of our mission, to provide Nothing But The Best.”

One aspect of the new venture is providing a little social justice to help correct the wrongs of America’s War on Drugs. The business partners stated they would hire local workers, and would prioritize applicants with prior cannabis convictions on their records.

The Medicine Woman shop is expected to open by the end of the year.

New Jersey rolled out adult-use cannabis sales on April 21, one day after the global stoner celebration holiday. Despite opening a day after the weed business's busiest day of the year, the state sold over $2 million worth of cannabis on its first day of sales and more than $24 million during its first month.

