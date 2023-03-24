Prince Harry's Haters Might Get Him Deported for Past Weed and Drug Use

Image via

A conservative group is demanding that Prince Harry get deported back to England for openly admitting to smoking weed and doing other drugs and plant medicine in his autobiography.

It made conservative groups on both sides of the pod flip the fuck out. The most angry is the Heritage Foundation — a conservative think tank in operation for over 50 years, who ended up calling for the Prince Harry to get deported for admitting to past drug use, including smoking weed and doing coke.

The Duke of Sussex is currently living in Montecito, a town in Santa Barbara county with his wife Meghan Markle and son, Archie. But the issue at its core is Harry's living on a visa, and allegedly has no plans of seeking permanent US residency or US citizenship, despite being eligible. The couple disbanded from the Royal Family and moved to California in January 2020, where they continued to be a focal point for tabloids and an aggressive paparazzi spectacle. Their arrival in the States has caused so much hoopla, South Park made a scathing (but admittedly hilarious) episode about them.

A representative from the Heritage Foundation said the organization is in arms with the US State Department, as they are refusing to release any details about Prince Harry’s visa application, the Mercury News reports.

The royal couple is often the target of hate from conservative media, often siding with the Royal Family over Prince Harry. But the Heritage Foundation entered the equation by firstly challenging his visa status.

“This request is in the public interest in light of the potential revocation of Prince Harry’s visa for illicit substance use and further questions regarding the Prince’s drug use and whether he was properly vetted before entering the United States,” Mike Howell, director of the Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project, told the Daily Mail.

In Prince Harry’s controversial autobiography Spare, which was published this past January, he revealed that he first snorted coke at 17-years-old and again on a few other times. He also toked up after his first date with Meghan Markle. “I started doing it recreationally and then started to realize how good it was for me,” Harry said. “I would say it is one of the fundamental parts of my life that changed me and helped me deal with the traumas and the pains of the past.”

Prince Harry also detailed his expereince taking mushrooms, talking to the toilet and having strange visions—not too dissimilar from Ozzy Osbourne's experience taking LSD.

But is the prince actually in trouble with his visa? It's impossible to know for sure, because visa records are confidential under Section 222(f) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA).

Legal experts aren’t sure if Harry’s past drug use actually could threaten his visa status, allowing him to stay in the United States to live and work. “An admission of drug use is usually grounds for inadmissibility,” former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani told Page Six. “That means Prince Harry’s visa should have been denied or revoked because he admitted to using cocaine, mushrooms and other drugs.”

New Jersey-based attorney James Leonard, disagreed with Rahmani and said that Prince Harry’s visa status is not at risk.

“Absent any criminal charge related to drugs or alcohol or any finding by a judicial authority that Prince Harry is a habitual drug user, which he clearly is not, I don’t see any issue with the disclosures in his memoir regarding recreational experimentation with drugs,” Leonard said.

Regardless of his visa status, just let the dude live — and smoke weed.