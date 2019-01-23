Pot Site BudTrader.com Offering Free Weed to Federal Employees During Shutdown

It has been over a month since President Donald Trump shut down the federal government in an attempt to goad Congress to fund a border wall, and federal employees are already feeling the full weight of life without pay.

But as Trump refuses to budge on his $5 billion barrier, legislators refuse to give in to the president’s racist justifications, and TSA agents call out sick at unprecedented rates, a number of businesses are using the federal shutdown to show their compassionate side and score some PR points — including one very generous cannabis company.

According to the Hill , BudTrader.com , a US-based online cannabis sales forum that dubs itself as “the world’s largest medical marijuana marketplace,” will give away “the maximum legal allowable amount of cannabis” to any furloughed federal employee that qualifies.

“I don’t think federal employees are getting enough love and support, in these tough times, we want to extend the offer of a donation of medical cannabis to any federal worker affected by the shutdown,” BudTrader CEO Brad McLaughlin said in a press release, according to the Hill .

McLaughlin also said that BudTrader is working with a legal team to “ensure that all cannabis donations given to federal employees are confidential and compliant with California cannabis adult use laws and regulations.”

However, while world renowned chefs like José Andrés and multi-national companies like Kraft have opened brick and mortar pop-up locations to hand out free food to some of the country’s 800,000 or so unpaid workers, it is still not clear how federal employees will go about obtaining their free weed from BudTrader.

</p>

In a post on the company’s Facebook page on Monday, BudTrader directed furloughed employees to the brand’s website for “more information,” but in a sea of advertisements, there appears to be no clear way to cash in on the free weed offer. Maybe those legal meetings are still in session...